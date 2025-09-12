Juneau author Jonas Lamb publishes debut book of poetry, ‘What Turtle Blood Tastes Like’

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Author Jonas Lamb will read from his debut book of poetry, “What Turtle Blood Tastes Like,” on Tuesday, September 16 at Spice Cafe with fellow author Patty Ware, plus the Juneau Reentry Coalition is offering events in support of recovery month including a community picnic on Saturday, September 20, and films at the Goldtown Nick on September 15 and 22.



Jonas Lamb – n. person; poet; parent | Juneau Reentry Coalition – The Juneau Reentry Coalition





