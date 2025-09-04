KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

First Friday previews with Juneau Reentry and JAMHI’s Recovery Art Show, JAHC Art Gallery and City Museum

by

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Juneau Reentry Coalition and JAMHI Health and Wellness preview the Recovery Art Show opening at Alaska Robotics Gallery, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council previews First Friday gallery show from Christine Kleinhenz and the annual Food Festival and Farmer’s Market on Saturday, September 6, and Juneau-Douglas City Museum shares their upcoming shows and grant programs.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Juneau Afternoon livestream featuring First Friday preview with Juneau Reentry Coalition/JAMHI Health & Wellness, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council, and Juneau-Douglas City Museum.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Orpheus Project's 'Triple Resonance,' Cancer Connection's race to cure cancer, and UAS welcomes new students

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Orpheus Project previews their latest show, "Triple Resonance," chamber music of Brahms, plus Cancer Connection details the 34th Beat the Odds race to cure cancer, and the University of Alaska Southeast welcomes students with activities and events.

JAMHI JAM celebrates 40 years of JAMHI Health and Wellness in Juneau

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon, Laura Talpey from Juneau Montessori details the options for families of 16-month-olds to 6-year-old children, JAMHI celebrates 40 years of service in Juneau with a concert celebration on Saturday, August 23, and Garden Talk covers how to store your precious harvests.

Tlingit & Haida's new Strength in Family program and leadership transition at St. Vincent De Paul

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon, family wellness coaches from Tlingit & Haida discuss the new Strength in Family Program, which supports tribal and Native American families with children aged 0-3 years. Additionally, St. Vincent De Paul's new leadership shares information about their programs and services.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications