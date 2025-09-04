First Friday previews with Juneau Reentry and JAMHI’s Recovery Art Show, JAHC Art Gallery and City Museum

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Juneau Reentry Coalition and JAMHI Health and Wellness preview the Recovery Art Show opening at Alaska Robotics Gallery, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council previews First Friday gallery show from Christine Kleinhenz and the annual Food Festival and Farmer’s Market on Saturday, September 6, and Juneau-Douglas City Museum shares their upcoming shows and grant programs.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.