First Friday previews with Juneau Reentry and JAMHI’s Recovery Art Show, JAHC Art Gallery and City Museum

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon .

Orpheus Project's 'Triple Resonance,' Cancer Connection's race to cure cancer, and UAS welcomes new students On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Orpheus Project previews their latest show, "Triple Resonance," chamber music of Brahms, plus Cancer Connection details the 34th Beat the Odds race to cure cancer, and the University of Alaska Southeast welcomes students with activities and events.

JAMHI JAM celebrates 40 years of JAMHI Health and Wellness in Juneau On this episode of Juneau Afternoon, Laura Talpey from Juneau Montessori details the options for families of 16-month-olds to 6-year-old children, JAMHI celebrates 40 years of service in Juneau with a concert celebration on Saturday, August 23, and Garden Talk covers how to store your precious harvests.