Orpheus Project’s ‘Triple Resonance,’ Cancer Connection’s race to cure cancer, and UAS welcomes new students

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Orpheus Project previews their latest show, “Triple Resonance,” chamber music of Brahms, plus Cancer Connection details the 34th Beat the Odds race to cure cancer, and University of Alaska Southeast welcomes students with activities and events.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.