City of Juneau prepares for glacial outburst flooding in unified command center with state and local partners

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: CBJ Deputy City Manager Robert Barr discusses the latest on the potential glacier outburst flooding and the city’s partnerships in preparation, plus the world premiere of the first episode of OUTBURST, a new podcast from KTOO looking at the past, present, and future of the flooding here in Juneau, Josh Fortenbery stops in to sing his new single, “Is It Me?” releasing Friday, August 8, and a new Garden Talk with Darren Snyder all about seaweed and how it can help your garden.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Juneau Afternoon livestream featuring CBJ Deputy City Manager Robert Barr on Outburst Preparedness, musician Josh Fortenbery’s new single, and Garden Talk.

Timestamps:

01:10 Show begins / Intro

02:18 CBJ Deputy City Manager Robert Barr on Juneau’s preparation and partnerships for potential glacial outburst flooding

16:04 World premiere of the first episode of OUTBURST, a new podcast from KTOO

28:36 Josh Fortenbery performs his new single “Is it me?” with guest Andrew Heist

48:26 Garden Talk: Gathering, processing, and applying seaweed in your fertile garden

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.