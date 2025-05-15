Spruce Root’s 2025 Path to Prosperity Program to focus on Alaska Native entrepreneurs

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: JACK Quartet plays Juneau Jazz & Classics, The Law Enforcement Torch Run, May is National Speech-Language-Hearing Month, and Spruce Root is accepting applications for its Path to Prosperity Business program.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Timestamps:

01:00 Show begins/Intro

02:51 JACK Quartet songs and conversation (Juneau Jazz & Classics)

23:12 The Law Enforcement Torch Run

31:56 National Speech-Language-Hearing Month with Bartlett Rehab Services

44:46 Spruce Root Path to Prosperity Program

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.