KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Spruce Root’s 2025 Path to Prosperity Program to focus on Alaska Native entrepreneurs

by

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: JACK Quartet plays Juneau Jazz & Classics, The Law Enforcement Torch Run, May is National Speech-Language-Hearing Month, and Spruce Root is accepting applications for its Path to Prosperity Business program.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Juneau Afternoon livestream featuring JACK Quartet, Law Enforcement Torch Run, National Speech-Language-Hearing Month, and Spruce Root’s Path to Prosperity Program.

Timestamps:
01:00 Show begins/Intro
02:51 JACK Quartet songs and conversation (Juneau Jazz & Classics)
23:12 The Law Enforcement Torch Run
31:56 National Speech-Language-Hearing Month with Bartlett Rehab Services
44:46 Spruce Root Path to Prosperity Program

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Curious Juneau

Curious Juneau takes over Juneau Afternoon to look back and preview what's ahead

KTOO's Digital Content Director Adelyn Baxter joins Bostin Christopher for a look back at the creation of Curious Juneau ahead of its new 2025 season premiering on Friday, May 16.

Memphis Gold plays live during Juneau Afternoon on May 9, 2025. (Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

Music, music, music, and more music with Memphis Gold, Juneau Alaska Music Matters (JAMM), Juneau Soccer's 'Rock and Goal,' and The Getting Strangers

Juneau Afternoon featuring Memphis Gold, Juneau Soccer Club "Rock & Goal," Juneau Alaska Music Matters, and The Getting Strangers.

Tlingit & Haida's Tribal Family Youth Services on National Foster Care Awareness Month

Juneau Afternoon featuring Foster Care Awareness Month with Tlingit & Haida, Mental Health Awareness Month with NAMI Juneau, Juneau Community Foundation, and Juneau Jazz & Classics preview.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications