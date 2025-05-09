Music, music, music, and more music with Memphis Gold, Juneau Alaska Music Matters (JAMM), Juneau Soccer’s ‘Rock and Goal,’ and The Getting Strangers

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Memphis Gold plays a blues dance and cruise with Juneau Jazz & Classics, Juneau Soccer hosts the fundraiser “Rock n’ Goal,” JAMM faculty shares an “informance,” and The Getting Strangers play outlaw space country at Tracy’s Crab Shack.

Timestamps:

01:01 Show begins/Intro

02:56 Memphis Gold songs and conversation

23:26 Juneau Soccer Club “Rock and Goal”

38:16 Juneau Alaska Music Matters (JAMM) faculty “informance” featuring songs by Georg Holly and orchestrated by Elena Levi

54:13 Daniel Kirkwood from The Getting Strangers talks outlaw space country

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.