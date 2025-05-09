Music, music, music, and more music with Memphis Gold, Juneau Alaska Music Matters (JAMM), Juneau Soccer’s ‘Rock and Goal,’ and The Getting Strangers

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Memphis Gold plays a blues dance and cruise with Juneau Jazz & Classics, Juneau Soccer hosts the fundraiser “Rock n’ Goal,” JAMM faculty shares an “informance,” and The Getting Strangers play outlaw space country at Tracy’s Crab Shack.
Juneau Afternoon livestream featuring Memphis Gold, Juneau Soccer Club “Rock & Goal,” Juneau Alaska Music Matters, and The Getting Strangers.
Timestamps:
01:01 Show begins/Intro
02:56 Memphis Gold songs and conversation
23:26 Juneau Soccer Club “Rock and Goal”
38:16 Juneau Alaska Music Matters (JAMM) faculty “informance” featuring songs by Georg Holly and orchestrated by Elena Levi
54:13 Daniel Kirkwood from The Getting Strangers talks outlaw space country
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.