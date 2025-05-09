KTOO

Music, music, music, and more music with Memphis Gold, Juneau Alaska Music Matters (JAMM), Juneau Soccer’s ‘Rock and Goal,’ and The Getting Strangers

by

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Memphis Gold plays a blues dance and cruise with Juneau Jazz & Classics, Juneau Soccer hosts the fundraiser “Rock n’ Goal,” JAMM faculty shares an “informance,” and The Getting Strangers play outlaw space country at Tracy’s Crab Shack.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Juneau Afternoon livestream featuring Memphis Gold, Juneau Soccer Club “Rock & Goal,” Juneau Alaska Music Matters, and The Getting Strangers.

Timestamps:
01:01 Show begins/Intro
02:56 Memphis Gold songs and conversation
23:26 Juneau Soccer Club “Rock and Goal”
38:16 Juneau Alaska Music Matters (JAMM) faculty “informance” featuring songs by Georg Holly and orchestrated by Elena Levi
54:13 Daniel Kirkwood from The Getting Strangers talks outlaw space country

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Read next

Alex Kotlarsz and Marian Call for Songwriters on Songwriters in Studio 2K. (Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

Songwriters on Songwriters: Marian Call and Alex Kotlarsz

Alex Kotlarsz chats with Marian Call about her career and music on this episode of Songwriters on Songwriters. Marian plays live on the Red Carpet Stage in Studio 2K, and Alex and Marian deep dive into some of Marian's early and most recognizable tracks.

Mike Maas from Blue Nagoon with singers Salissa Thole and Kristina Paulick interview by singer-songwriter Marian Call in Studio 2K (Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

Songwriters on Songwriters: Mike Maas aka Blue Nagoon and Marian Call

Blue Nagoon's Mike Maas performs live in the studio and sits down with singer/songwriter Marian Call to chat about Mike's music, collaborations, and new album "Love in the Time of..."

Songwriters on Songwriters: Josh Fortenbery and Taylor Dallas Vidic

Josh Fortenbery chats about the creation of his new album "No Such Thing as Forever" with fellow songwriter Taylor Dallas Vidic.

