Tlingit and Haida rejoins Alaska Federation of Natives

The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska announced on Tuesday that it is rejoining the Alaska Federation of Natives.

The move comes almost exactly two years after the tribe withdrew its membership from the statewide Alaska Native organization over concerns that tribal voices were not being equitably represented.

In a written statement, tribal officials say the reversal is in response to the current political climate, which “demands greater unity among Alaska Native peoples.”

The decision was made by the tribe’s executive council. It comes a few months after the Fairbanks-based Tanana Chiefs Conference also rejoined AFN after withdrawing around the same time as Tlingit and Haida.

AFN has a membership of more than 200 tribes and corporations and promotes cultural preservation, political advocacy and economic development. Tlingit and Haida is Alaska’s largest federally recognized tribe.

According to the statement, the tribe says rejoining AFN is not a reversal of its concerns, but “a commitment to ensure that tribal governments have a seat at every table where decisions are being made.”

AFN also released a statement saying it is honored to welcome the tribe back.

Their return strengthens our collective voice and enhances our ability to advocate for the rights and needs of Alaska Natives,” said the organization’s president Benjamin Mallott. “Together, we can continue to make impactful strides toward self-determination and unity across our communities.”

Tlingit and Haida recently concluded its annual tribal assembly last month. The topic of rejoining AFN was not an agenda item. The tribe’s president was not immediately available for comment.