Tlingit and Haida to withdraw from Alaska Federation of Natives

The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska announced Monday that it would withdraw from the Alaska Federation of Natives.

AFN has a membership of more than 200 tribes and corporations and promotes cultural preservation, political advocacy and economic development. It’s the largest statewide Alaska Native organization.

Tlingit and Haida is Alaska’s largest federally recognized tribe. Its executive council voted to withdraw from AFN at a meeting on May 1. In a statement, President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson said the Tribe can manage relationships with the state and federal governments on its own.

“It has always been in the best interest of the Tribe to directly promote, advance and advocate for our people and communities, and we have positioned the Tribe and strategically built our capacity to do just that,” Peterson said in the statement.

The Tribe’s Fifth Vice President Clinton Cook Sr. said the decision underscores the Tribe’s right to self-govern.

“We are strengthening our sovereignty every day,” Cook said in a statement. “This all has a greater impact than relying on anyone else to do the work for us.”

The withdrawal from AFN is the latest in a series of major moves for the Tribe this year. In January, Peterson signed a deed to put a parcel of land into federal trust, which the state is challenging in court. But the Tribe has strengthened its relationship with the state, too — it’s one of five tribal organizations to receive a state-tribal education compacting grant. And in March, Tlingit and Haida purchased another acre of property in downtown Juneau as part of an ongoing effort to return ownership of traditional lands.

Peterson was unavailable for comment on Monday. Spokespeople for AFN did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.