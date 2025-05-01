The Martime Festival to celebrate Juneau’s maritime history and culture with day long event at Peratrovich Plaza

The Maritime Festival, “Winds in the Spring,” “Wilds Joys” exhibit kick-off May events in Juneau.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream



Juneau Afternoon featuring event previews from Juneau Community Bands, Juneau City Museum, Juneau Commission on Aging, Maritime Festival, and the Blessing of the Fleet.



Livestream timestamps:

00:59 Show begins/intro

03:00 Juneau Community Bands “Winds in the Spring”

11:40 Juneau-Douglas City Museum “Wild Joys” exhibit

22:38 Juneau Commission on Aging

39:05 Maritime Festival from JEDC

53:58 The Blessing of the Fleet and Reading of the Names

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.