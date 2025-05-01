KTOO

The Martime Festival to celebrate Juneau’s maritime history and culture with day long event at Peratrovich Plaza

by

The Maritime Festival, “Winds in the Spring,” “Wilds Joys” exhibit kick-off May events in Juneau.

Juneau Afternoon featuring event previews from Juneau Community Bands, Juneau City Museum, Juneau Commission on Aging, Maritime Festival, and the Blessing of the Fleet.

Livestream timestamps:
00:59 Show begins/intro
03:00 Juneau Community Bands “Winds in the Spring”
11:40 Juneau-Douglas City Museum “Wild Joys” exhibit
22:38 Juneau Commission on Aging
39:05 Maritime Festival from JEDC
53:58 The Blessing of the Fleet and Reading of the Names

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

