On today’s program:
- Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Theater presents the musical “Anastasia”
- Juneau Public Libraries summer reading begins this May
- Walk Southeast and more events from CBJ Parks and Recreation
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.