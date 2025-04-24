KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Upcoming events preview with Juneau Ghost Light Theatre, Early Learning Fair, American Primrose Society, and SAIL

by

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Bartlett community course on pelvic care; Sayeik Gastineau Ocean Guardians Club; High school Ignite Farm club hosts petting zoo

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Bartlett Regional Hospital is offering a free community class on proactive pelvic floor care; Sayeik: Gastineau Community School Ocean Guardians Club shares about ocean and watershed conservation efforts; The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Ignite Farm Club is hosting a petting zoo, including a visit from the Easter bunny.

'Tangle of Rainbows' concert; Litter Free Community Cleanup; UAS graduation details

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Con Brio Chamber Series and Orpheus Project combine to present "Tangle of Rainbows;" Spring is here, and it’s time for the Juneau Community Cleanup this Saturday, April 19; The conversation about cleanup continues as we talk conservation and the importance of this cleanup with the Southeast Alaska Land Trust; Chancellor Dr. Aparna Palmer stops in to talk about upcoming graduation festivities and more at the University of Alaska Southeast.

From trauma to transformation with Next Era Foundation

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations: In recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, host Christina Michelle sits down with Monica and Kayla Brandner of Next Era Foundation for Girls.

