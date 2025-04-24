Upcoming events preview with Juneau Ghost Light Theatre, Early Learning Fair, American Primrose Society, and SAIL

Audio Podcast
On today’s program:
- Juneau Ghost Light Theatre previews its upcoming production of “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress”
- AEYC-SEA previews the Early Learning Fair happening on Friday, April 25
- American Primrose Society is holding its national show and conference in Juneau this May
- Southeast Alaska Independent Living previews summer programs for youth
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.