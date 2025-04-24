Upcoming events preview with Juneau Ghost Light Theatre, Early Learning Fair, American Primrose Society, and SAIL

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Bartlett Regional Hospital is offering a free community class on proactive pelvic floor care; Sayeik: Gastineau Community School Ocean Guardians Club shares about ocean and watershed conservation efforts; The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Ignite Farm Club is hosting a petting zoo, including a visit from the Easter bunny.

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Con Brio Chamber Series and Orpheus Project combine to present "Tangle of Rainbows;" Spring is here, and it’s time for the Juneau Community Cleanup this Saturday, April 19; The conversation about cleanup continues as we talk conservation and the importance of this cleanup with the Southeast Alaska Land Trust; Chancellor Dr. Aparna Palmer stops in to talk about upcoming graduation festivities and more at the University of Alaska Southeast.