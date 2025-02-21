Juneau Afternoon: Juneau Piano Series, Northwest ADA Center, A Felicidade

On this episode:
- The Juneau Piano Series previews two concerts featuring Eduard Zilberkant and the Cynosure Trio
- The Northwest ADA Center shares info on the Americans with Disabilities Act on its 35th anniversary
- A Felicidade enters its second residency on Fridays at 6:00 p.m. at The Crystal Saloon
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
