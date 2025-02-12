Juneau Afternoon: Holi Festival, JEDC Innovation Summit, Great Backyard Bird Count

On today’s program:
- Holi is a Hindu festival celebrated as the Festival of Colors, Love, and Spring, and rehearsals are now in session for a Juneau event happening in March with Nimmy Philips leading
- The 2025 Innovation Summit from the Juneau Economic Development Council is happening on February 26 & 27 at Centennial Hall with the theme “The Business of AI”
- The Great Backyard Bird Count with the Juneau Audubon Society
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.