Juneau Afternoon: Juneau Jazz Week, City Museum, SE AK Farmers Summit

- Live music with The Kyle Athayde Dance Party, who headline Juneau Jazz Week with jams, concerts, workshops, and more
- Artists Jacqueline Tingey and Jessalyn Ward open their multimedia art show “Human Nature” at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum on Fri, Feb. 7
- The Southeast Alaska Farmers Summit, taking place in Juneau from Feb. 20-22, is open for registration for farmers, growers, and enthusiasts, with the full schedule available at www.seakfarmerssummit.com
