Juneau Afternoon: 49 Writers Winter Words Fundraiser, Alaska Theater Festival: Radio Plays, Alaska Legislature preview

On this episode:
- 49 Writers Winter Words Fundraiser will take place on Sat, Jan. 25, with featured guest author Brendan Isaacs Jones
- The 2nd Alaska Theater Festival: Radio Plays takes place Jan. 31 – Feb. 2 with new plays by Alaskan authors and work created by local high school students
- Alaska Public Media’s Eric Stone shares an overview of the upcoming Alaska legislative session, which begins on Tue, Jan. 21
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.