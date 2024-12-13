Juneau Afternoon: Juneau Symphony offers “Holiday Cheer” concert

On this episode:
- A preview of Juneau Symphony’s “Holiday Cheer” concert on Sat, Dec. 14, and Sun, Dec. 15
- Christmas Light Flights Fundraiser from Mendenhall Flying Lions
- Bartlett Regional Hospital hosts the “Light Up a Life” event on Fri, Dec. 13, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
- The “2024 Shop with a Cop” program from the Capital City Chapter of The Alaska Peace Officer Association
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.