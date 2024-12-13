Juneau Afternoon: Juneau Symphony offers “Holiday Cheer” concert

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon .

Juneau Afternoon: Theater Alaska's "A Christmas Carol" brings holiday cheer to Juneau audiences On this episode: Theater Alaska's "A Christmas Carol" runs through Sun, Dec. 22 around Juneau; An introduction to the Tlingit & Haida VPSO Program; How to get involved with St. Vincent de Paul's Adopt-a-Family program; A preview of the season finale of Evening at Egan titled "Winter Fire Showcase."

Juneau Afternoon: Senior Center programs, Juneau Community Foundation's Hope/CBJ grant program, Juneau Audubon essential fish habitat presentation, US Capital Christmas Tree On this episode: The programs of the Juneau Senior Center, including its Meals on Wheels program; Juneau Community Foundation on the Juneau Hope Endowment/CBJ Social Service Grant program; Juneau Audubon Society presents "What does 'Essential Fish Habitat' Mean?" with Molly Zaleski; The journey of this year's Capital Christmas tree chosen from the Tongass National Forest.