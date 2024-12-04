Juneau Afternoon: Gallery Walk 2024

On this episode:
- Southeast Alaska Land Trust Gallery Walk pop-up art event
- Juneau-Douglas City Museum Gallery Walk group show opening
- Juneau Arts and Humanities Gallery Walk round-up
- Artist Rachel Levy on Gallery Walk opening and Open Carve nights
Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp and Lisa Purves.