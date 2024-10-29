Culture Rich Conversations: Getting to the roots, part five

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, host Christina Michelle speaks with Alaskan hair care professionals about their experiences with textured hair.

Given the challenges of finding suitable professionals for the Black community in Alaska, today’s conversation highlights available resources and essential products to support the Black community’s hair care journey in the region.

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.

Subscribe to the podcast:



