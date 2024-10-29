KTOO

Culture Rich Conversations

Culture Rich Conversations: Getting to the roots, part five

by

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, host Christina Michelle speaks with Alaskan hair care professionals about their experiences with textured hair. 

Given the challenges of finding suitable professionals for the Black community in Alaska, today’s conversation highlights available resources and essential products to support the Black community’s hair care journey in the region.

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
Spotify
NPR
RSS


Culture Rich Conversations is a production of KTOO in partnership
with the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.
Natasha Boozer and Angel Collins produced today’s show.
The show was engineered by Al Boogie, and administrative management was handled by Jordan Lewis.
Additional assistance by Cheryl Snyder and Bostin Christopher.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Culture Rich Conversations - KTOO, Black Awareness Association of Juneau

Culture Rich Conversations: Getting to the roots, part four

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, host Christina Michelle delves into a profound discussion about the textured hair journey from the perspective of Black women. 

Culture Rich Conversations - KTOO, Black Awareness Association of Juneau

Culture Rich Conversations: Getting to the roots, part three

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, host Christina Michelle continues the compelling mini-series, "Getting to the roots: Our hair has a story." This time, the textured hair journey is explored from the male perspective.

Culture Rich Conversations - KTOO, Black Awareness Association of Juneau

Culture Rich Conversations: Getting to the roots, part two

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, host Christina Michelle dives deeper into the Black community in Alaska and the unique relationship between Black culture and textured hair.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications