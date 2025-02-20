KTOO

Culture Rich Conversations: Trina Lynch-Jackson and Ibn Bailey

Artwork by Ibn Bailey (Photo from I. Bailey)

This week, host Christina Michelle continues to interview Black artists in Alaska in honor of Black History Month. This episode spotlights Ibn Bailey, a local business owner who shares his journey with art as a form of healing and support in his recovery. Also, Trina Lynch-Jackson, who is carrying on the legacy of her late uncle Charles Buggs and his armature masks. 

Guests:

Trina Lynch-Jackson (Photo from T. Lynch-Jackson)
Ibn Bailey (Photo from I. Bailey)

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.

Culture Rich Conversations is a production of KTOO in partnership
with the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.

