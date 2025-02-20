Culture Rich Conversations: Trina Lynch-Jackson and Ibn Bailey

This week, host Christina Michelle continues to interview Black artists in Alaska in honor of Black History Month. This episode spotlights Ibn Bailey, a local business owner who shares his journey with art as a form of healing and support in his recovery. Also, Trina Lynch-Jackson, who is carrying on the legacy of her late uncle Charles Buggs and his armature masks.
Guests:
Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Culture Rich Conversations is a production of KTOO in partnership
with the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.