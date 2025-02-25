Culture Rich Conversations: Black artists in Alaska

Painter Jennifer Gross (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Gross)

This episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association concludes the February series spotlighting Black artists in Alaska. Host Chritina Michelle talks with local painter Jennifer Gross, a southern belle who now creates art while roller-skating in Juneau, Antavia Hamilton, the visionary behind Da Hoo Doo spiritual transformation dolls, and Andrea Antoine, the founder of BBAAD, an artist production company. These dynamic women share their unique insights and the remarkable art they contribute to our community.

Guests:

Jennifer Gross, Painter

Antavia Hamilton, Creator of Da Hoo Doo Magic Dolls

Andrea Antoine, Founder of BBAAD Productions

Andrea Antoine (Photo Courtesy Antavia Hamilton (Photo courtesy)

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.

