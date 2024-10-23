Juneau Afternoon: Princess Sophia, “Love Letters,” Community Health Forum, Real Talk Walk/Run

On today's program: In Bocca al Lupo is offering a five-course dinner celebration in honor of Filipino American History Month on Sat, Oct. 26; The Downtown Business Association is sponsoring a pumpkin scavenger hunt and trick-or-treat to celebrate Halloween; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church will hold a benefit and offer over 100 vintage ceramic cookie jars on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. ; Selfsong Meditation to offer a four-class course on meditation, which begins on Sat, Oct. 26.

Genét Simone, educator and author of "Teaching in the Dark," will appear at the Mendenhall Library at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. The book chronicles her first year of teaching in Alaska. Bustin Out Boutique's Bra Drive is this Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 118 Seward St. The store works with https://thebrarecyclers.com/ to recycle and repurpose bras for those in need. Alaska Travel Industry Association previews its annual meeting with the theme "Immersive Alaska," happening Oct. 22-24 in Juneau. UAS Technical Education Center shares information on the classes available to high school students, plus additional updates on scheduling and upcoming classes.