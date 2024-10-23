Juneau Afternoon: Princess Sophia, “Love Letters,” Community Health Forum, Real Talk Walk/Run

On this episode:
- SS Princess Sophia remembrance is Fri, Oct. 25 at Noon at Evergreen Cemetery
- Juneau Ghost Light Theatre to present “Love Letters” with rotating casts and directors starting Fri, Oct. 25
- Cancer Connection is offering the Community Health Forum this Sat, Oct. 26
- Updates from the Juneau Chamber of Commerce
- Bartlett Beginnings team is sponsoring the third annual Real Talk Walk/Run on Sat, Oct. 26, at the Airport Trail
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from DJ Thomson.