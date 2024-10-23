KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: Princess Sophia, “Love Letters,” Community Health Forum, Real Talk Walk/Run

by

“Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney is a production of Juneau Ghost Light Theatre. It runs Oct. 25 through Nov. 10 and features three separate casts and directors.

On this episode:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from DJ Thomson.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Culture Rich Conversations - KTOO, Black Awareness Association of Juneau

Culture Rich Conversations: Getting to the roots, part four

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, host Christina Michelle delves into a profound discussion about the textured hair journey from the perspective of Black women. 

Rachel Carrillo Barril making fresh pasta at In Bocca Al Lupo (Photo from Rachel Carrillo Barril)

Juneau Afternoon: Filipino American History Month five-course celebration dinner; Halloween scavenger hunt and downtown trick-or-treat; Trinity Church cookie jar sale; SelfSong meditation class

On today's program: In Bocca al Lupo is offering a five-course dinner celebration in honor of Filipino American History Month on Sat, Oct. 26; The Downtown Business Association is sponsoring a pumpkin scavenger hunt and trick-or-treat to celebrate Halloween; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church will hold a benefit and offer over 100 vintage ceramic cookie jars on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. ; Selfsong Meditation to offer a four-class course on meditation, which begins on Sat, Oct. 26.

Juneau Afternoon: Author and educator Genét Simone on her book "Teaching in the Dark," plus Bustin' Out's bra drive, ATIA meeting in Juneau, and UAS Technical Center's new program for high school students

Genét Simone, educator and author of "Teaching in the Dark," will appear at the Mendenhall Library at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. The book chronicles her first year of teaching in Alaska. Bustin Out Boutique's Bra Drive is this Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 118 Seward St. The store works with https://thebrarecyclers.com/ to recycle and repurpose bras for those in need. Alaska Travel Industry Association previews its annual meeting with the theme "Immersive Alaska," happening Oct. 22-24 in Juneau. UAS Technical Education Center shares information on the classes available to high school students, plus additional updates on scheduling and upcoming classes.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications