Culture Rich Conversations: Getting to the roots, part four

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, host Christina Michelle delves into a profound discussion about the textured hair journey from the perspective of Black women.

Christina’s guests share their stories, illuminating the struggles and triumphs that trace back to childhood. From perms and hot combs to protective and natural styles, this fourth installment of the “Getting to the roots: Our hair has a story” mini-series delivers an unfiltered, long-overdue conversation—both enlightening and disarmingly honest.

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

