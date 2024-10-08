Culture Rich Conversations: Getting to the roots, part two

In this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, host Christina Michelle explores the Black community in Alaska and the unique relationship between Black culture and textured hair.



In part two of this series, Christina interviews a mother who, despite not having textured hair herself, is navigating the textured hair journey with her child. She shares her experiences from the beginning of her child’s hair journey to their current status, discussing the various ups and downs encountered along the way.

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.

