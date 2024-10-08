KTOO

Culture Rich Conversations: Getting to the roots, part two

by

In this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, host Christina Michelle explores the Black community in Alaska and the unique relationship between Black culture and textured hair.

In part two of this series, Christina interviews a mother who, despite not having textured hair herself, is navigating the textured hair journey with her child. She shares her experiences from the beginning of her child’s hair journey to their current status, discussing the various ups and downs encountered along the way.

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.

Culture Rich Conversations is a production of KTOO in partnership
with the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.
Natasha Boozer and Angel Collins produced today’s show.
The show was engineered by Al Boogie, and administrative management was handled by Jordan Lewis.
Additional assistance by Cheryl Snyder and Bostin Christopher.

