Juneau Afternoon: Alaska Entrepreneurship Week; SHI Lecture Series speaker Dr. Jason Briner; Southeast Alaska Parkinson Disease Education Day

On today’s program:
- Alaska Entrepreneurship Week to host a mixer in Juneau on Tue, Oct. 8 at Almaga Distillery
- SHI Lecture Series spotlight with Jason Briner on his talk “Waking Up from the Last Ice Age” scheduled for Tue, Oct. 8
- SE Alaska Parkinson Disease Education Day is Fri, Oct. 11
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.