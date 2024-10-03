Juneau Afternoon: Alaska Entrepreneurship Week; SHI Lecture Series speaker Dr. Jason Briner; Southeast Alaska Parkinson Disease Education Day

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon .

Juneau Afternoon: Author Marc Cameron talks "Bad River," the newest Arliss Cutter novel; Juneau Ghost Light Theatre's "Golden Age Cabaret;" and First Friday preview with Summer A.H. Christiansen On this episode: Author Marc Cameron's newest novel "Bad River" - another in his Arliss Cutter series about a U.S. Marshall and their adventures in Alaska; First Friday artist Summer A.H. Christiansen at Kindred Post; Juneau Ghost Light Theatre presents "Golden Age Cabaret" this Saturday, Oct. 5; Arts Round-Up with the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council

Juneau Afternoon: Elder Care Summit 2024; SEARHC's Movetober; Juneau Garden Club's Share the Harvest potluck On today's episode: The 2024 SREC (Southeast Regional Eldercare Coalition) Summit: Connecting the Community is scheduled at the Centennial Hall Convention Center from September 30 to October 2, 2024; SEARHC is sponsoring Movetober, a free physical activity campaign designed to make staying active easy and accessible for everyone in Southeast Alaska; Juneau Garden Club's Share the Harvest community potluck is on Saturday, Sept. 28; and updates from Juneau Parks and Recreation and Juneau Public Libraries.