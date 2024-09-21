Juneau Afternoon: Second Crossing Public Forum; Sustainability session on bears and trash; Jensen-Olsen Arboretum accessibility path ribbon-cutting

On today’s program:
- Mendenhall Wetlands Study Group is hosting a Second Crossing Public Forum on Monday, Sept. 23, at 6:00 p.m.
- The Juneau Commission on Sustainability is holding a public session on bears and trash at Harborview Elementary on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 6:00 p.m.
- Jensen-Olsen Arboretum will host the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new accessibility path on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 1:00 p.m.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
