KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: Second Crossing Public Forum; Sustainability session on bears and trash; Jensen-Olsen Arboretum accessibility path ribbon-cutting

by

The accessibility path ribbon-cutting ceremony at Jensen-Olsen Arboretum will occur on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 1:00 p.m.
The accessibility path ribbon-cutting ceremony at Jensen-Olsen Arboretum will occur on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 1:00 p.m.

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

