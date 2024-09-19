Juneau Afternoon: ‘Refuge Alaska’ film; Ice Legacy features world-renowned polar explorers; NAMI Juneau Family & Friends seminar

On today’s program:
- In advance of National Public Lands Day, Sustain Music & Nature is releasing “Refuge Alaska” nationally on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. This unique film features Alaska’s National Wildlife Refuges.
- World-renowned polar explorers Børge Ousland and Vincent Colliard will discuss their ICE LEGACY project at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor’s Center on Friday, Sept. 20, at 7:30 p.m. The project involves crossing 20 of the largest ice fields on the planet, including their upcoming trek across the Juneau ice field.
- NAMI Juneau is offering their Family & Friends Seminar on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.
