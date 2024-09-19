Juneau Afternoon: ‘Refuge Alaska’ film; Ice Legacy features world-renowned polar explorers; NAMI Juneau Family & Friends seminar

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon .

Juneau Afternoon: Master Carver David Boxley; Musician Nico Fuentes; JV Corp celebrates 50 years in Juneau On this episode: Nico Fuentes in "A Concert for a Cause" at the Filipino Community Hall on Saturday, Sept. 21; David Boxley will present "Tsimshian Art" as part of the SHI Fall Lecture series; Jesuit Volunteer Corp celebrates 50 years of placing volunteers at social services agencies in Juneau.

Juneau Afternoon: Wearable Art; Skate to Eliminate Cancer; SHI Lecture with Preston Singletary On this episode the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council previews the 2024 Wearable Art "Neon Apocalypse" happening September 21 & 22, plus Cancer Connection's Skate to Eliminate Cancer, and artist Preston Singletary on his upcoming SHI Lecture Series presentation "Eagle’s Journey with Raven."