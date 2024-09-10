Juneau’s Parks and Rec Department is moving

Juneau’s Parks and Recreation Department is moving into a different building downtown this month. The building on the corner of Glacier Avenue previously housed the Juneau School District’s central office.

Right now, Parks and Rec is located at City Hall downtown. The school district vacated its building earlier this year amid its budget crisis.

During the move, the department will close to visitors starting this Friday through next week. People can still email or call the department, except on Monday when it will be closed.

The move comes as the city contemplates moving all staff from City Hall and other buildings downtown into one central location. Right now, fewer than half of city employees work at City Hall.

City officials have been trying to figure out a long-term office plan for staff after Juneau voters rejected two separate bond proposals for a new City Hall.

In recent months the city discussed the possibility of moving staff to the Michael J. Burns Building downtown, which houses the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation. But, no firm agreements have been shared publicly.