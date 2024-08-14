Eaglecrest board selects new general manager

The Eaglecrest Board of Directors has selected a new general manager for the ski area.

On Wednesday, the board announced Craig Cimmons accepted the position and will begin his new role in early October. He was one of two finalists chosen from a pool of 17 applicants.

Cimmons is currently based in Vermont and is the director of the Ski & Ride School at Jay Peak Resort. He’s held the position since 2012. According to the city, he’s also held various roles related to ski and snowboarding education, environmental education and adventure recreation.

During a public meeting earlier this month, Cimmons said his focus as general manager would be navigating Juneau’s skiing and snowboarding community through ongoing changes like the gondola project.

“Community is at the heart of everything I do — everything I’ve done,” Cimmons said. “It’s the most important part.”

He said if he was selected as manager, building strong communication with staff would be a key priority for him.

“Communication is probably the most important aspect of any management structure. Not only communication but timely, accurate and honest communication,” he said. “Setting up that structure is important.”

He’ll take over the position from interim general manager Erin Lupro. She temporarily held the role during the hiring process after the ski area’s previous manager of seven years was abruptly asked to resign by the board in late May.

In an interview following his resignation, former manager Dave Scanlan said he didn’t want to leave his job. Despite public backlash to the decision, the board has not publicly shared why they asked for his resignation.