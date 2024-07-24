Finalists for Juneau municipal attorney to be interviewed this week

Juneau residents will have a chance to learn more about the three finalists for Juneau’s next city attorney this week.

The candidates will be interviewed by the Assembly and partake in an assessment exercise at a public meeting at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.

Two of the candidates live in Juneau, and one of them previously lived in Alaska.

Rebecca Convery is currently the associate deputy general counsel for the U.S. Army’s Office of General Counsel in Washington, D.C. Before that, she was assistant attorney general for the State of Alaska, a city and county attorney in Montana and a law clerk for a justice on the Montana Supreme Court.

Convery went to law school at the University of Montana and received a Master’s of Law from the University of Florida.

Megan Costello owns the Foghorn Law Office in Douglas. She was previously an assistant municipal attorney with CBJ and the chief legal officer at Bartlett Regional Hospital.

Costello went to law school at the Lewis and Clark Law School, and after graduating she was a judicial clerk for the Dillingham Superior Court. She grew up in Kodiak and has been a Juneau resident since 2013.

And Emily Wright is currently an assistant municipal attorney with CBJ. She also worked for the Alaska Court System, the State of Alaska and was a law clerk with the Denver District Court.

She went to law school at the University of Colorado and has a master’s in teaching from the University of Alaska Southeast. She has lived in Juneau since 2011.

Juneau’s outgoing city attorney Robert Palmer announced plans to resign in May. He’s held the position since 2018. Come August, he’ll begin working with an Anchorage-based firm that deals with both municipal and private law. He will continue to reside in Juneau.

The meeting tomorrow can be watched in person or streamed over Zoom. The Assembly will head into executive session with each candidate during a portion of the interviews.