Juneau’s municipal attorney will resign in August

Juneau Municipal Attorney Robert Palmer is leaving his job with the City and Borough of Juneau later this summer to take a position with a private law firm.

City Manager Katie Koester announced his coming resignation during an Assembly meeting Monday night.

“Huge shoes to fill – we’re super excited of course for him and the next adventure – but boy, this is going to be a tough one,” she said.

Palmer has been the city’s attorney since 2018. Before then he had worked for the city since 2013. His job meant he was in charge of legal matters for the city and Juneau School District.

In an interview after the meeting, he said he plans to stay in Juneau and has accepted a job with an Anchorage-based firm that deals with both municipal and private law.

“I have a nice opportunity to move up to a law firm up in Anchorage, but I get to continue to live in Juneau, and then commute up a few times a month, and really looking forward to being able to continue to live here in Juneau. This is where home is,” he said.

Koester said the city will start accepting applications for the job soon. Palmer’s tentative date of departure is Aug. 31.