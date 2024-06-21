Juneau Afternoon: Buddy Tabor Project updates, a life in tourism with Bob Janes, and Perseverance Theatre’s STAR program

On today’s program:
- New album releases from the Buddy Tabor Project
- A life in guiding and tourism with Bob Janes and Amy Balagna
- Perseverance Theatre STAR Program
Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.