Juneau Afternoon: Juneau TOPS Chapter, The Getting Strangers, USDA Forest Service, and Wearable Art information

On today’s program:
- Juneau TOPS (taking off pounds sensibly) chapter is a support group for helping overweight people be more healthy in all aspects of life
- The Getting Strangers – live country music at The Crystal Saloon, Friday, June 14
- Juneau Arts and Humanities Council with updates on Wearable Art, Fresh Air Markets, and more
- USDA Forest Service with updates on the Forest Plan Revision
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.