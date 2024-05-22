Juneau Afternoon: ‘Our Past, Our Present, Our Voices’ multigenerational Indigenous art show to open June 5

On today’s program:
- “Our Past, Our Present, Our Voices,” a multi-generational Indigenous art show
- Opening June 5 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Alaska Robotics on 134 N Franklin St. This exhibition will showcase the diverse talents of Indigenous artists spanning generations and art styles.
- Juneau Audubon Society and their summer walk series
- Continues Saturdays through June 15
- Defenders of Wildlife and the ongoing bear fence incentive program
- Update from the Juneau Chamber of Commerce
- Update from the Juneau Police Department
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.