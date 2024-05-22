Juneau Afternoon: ‘Our Past, Our Present, Our Voices’ multigenerational Indigenous art show to open June 5

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon .

Juneau Afternoon: Michael Franti and Spearhead to play in Juneau on August 6 Conversations today include a chat with the producer of the upcoming Michael Franti concert on August 6, plus NAMI Juneau on Mental Health Month, SEARHC on Women's Health Month, and The Pottery Jungle's upcoming community classes and youth day camps.

Juneau Afternoon: Weekend performance preview with Simply Three and No Script, All Wit A preview of weekend performances from Simply Three who will close out the Spring Festival of Juneau Jazz and Classics, and No Script, All Wit, the Seattle-based improv group at the Crystal Saloon, plus Garden Talk and upcoming events from the Juneau Public Libraries.