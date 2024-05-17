Juneau Afternoon: Weekend performance preview with Simply Three and No Script, All Wit

On today’s program:
- Simply Three returns to Juneau for an encore performance at the Juneau Jazz and Classics Spring Festival
- No Script, All Wit – A return of the live improv group at The Crystal Saloon
- Monthly update from the Juneau Public Libraries
- Garden Talk with host Chloe Pleznac
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.