Celebrate 50 years of KTOO broadcasting on First Friday!

Join KTOO in celebrating a half-century of broadcasting during May’s First Friday!

First, tune in Friday, May 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 and 91.7 FM or online for a special edition of Juneau Afternoon featuring live music from local artists and guests from KTOO’s past and present.

Afterward, join us for an open house at our 360 Egan Drive studio starting at 4 p.m. Enjoy light refreshments, tour the studios and see photos and items from KTOO’s 50-year history on display.

We’re celebrating our milestone all year with stories, interviews and events. If you have memories you’d like to share, submit them here. Stay tuned for more on upcoming celebrations!

