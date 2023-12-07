KTOO turns 50 in January — help us celebrate by sharing your message

KTOO turns 50 this January and we’re marking this milestone by celebrating you, the community that has supported locally owned airwaves in Juneau for 5 decades.

As part of our celebrations, we’d love to hear how KTOO impacts you. We’re looking for audio submissions that are 60 to 90 seconds in length that share your thoughts, memories, driveway moments and personal stories about the station that we can use on the air.

To submit, record your message on your smartphone, and email it to juneauafternoon@ktoo.org. Instructions for getting good audio can be found below.

We look forward to hearing from you! Gunalchéesh! Thank you!

INSTRUCTIONS FOR SUBMITTING KTOO REFLECTIONS:

1. Find a quiet place.

2. Take smartphone out of its case. (Cases can obscure the microphones.)

3. On an iPhone, go to:

Settings, Voice Memo and then Audio Quality and choose “Lossless.” (On other devices, avoid MP3s or compressed files. We want “Lossless” or “Uncompressed.”)

4. Put the phone on airplane mode so no one will call in the middle of your recording.

5. Open Voice Memos, start a new recording.

6. Hold phone about 6 inches from your mouth with the bottom, where the microphones are, facing you.

7. Pivot the phone to the side at about a 45-degree angle. This will reduce the breath from plosives (like Ps and Bs) hitting the microphone.

8. Stop recording when done (60 to 90 seconds), and take phone off airplane mode.