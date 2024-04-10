Juneau Afternoon: Juneau musician Kennedy Jo performs live on the Red Carpet Stage

On today’s program:
- Juneau musician Kennedy Jo performs live in the studio on the Red Carpet Stage
- Kennedy will perform on the Alaksa Folk Fest mainstage on Sunday, April 14 (Schedule)
- KTOO Reporter Clarise Larson on the beginning of cruise ship season
- Empty Bowls fundraiser, benefiting the Glory Hall shelter and soup kitchen
- Juneau Audubon Society presents “Much (more) Ado about Marmots)” with Link Olson
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.