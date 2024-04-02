Juneau Afternoon: The seventh annual Traditional Alaskan Games

On today’s program:
- The seventh annual Traditional Alaskan Games taking place in Juneau this weekend
- Free and open to the public
- Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Juneau-Douglas Yadaa.at Kalé High School at 1639 Glacier Ave. in Juneau
- More information and full schedule at Traditional Games Alaska (sealaskaheritage.org)
- “KIKKAN” film with Q&A – Cancer Connection Fundraiser
- Goldtown Theater, Thursday, April 4 at 7:00 p.m.
- More information and tickets at Eventbrite.com
- Juneau Arts and Humanities Arts Round-up
- A new “Lunch and Learn” with Bartlett Regional Hospital and Juneau Symphony featuring Brynn Albanese, a certified music practitioner and end-of-life doula
- Wednesday, April 3 at Noon, Bartlett Regional Hospital, Classroom 205AB
- Registration via Google form
- Brynn Albanese website: brynnalbanese.com
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.