Juneau Afternoon: The Buddy Tabor Project seeks wider audiences by putting Tabor’s music on streaming services

by

Photo courtesy of The Buddy Tabor Project

On today’s program:

“Texas Blue Radio” will be available on music streaming services,
Thursday, March 28
Photo courtesy of The Buddy Tabor Project

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

