Juneau Afternoon: The Buddy Tabor Project seeks wider audiences by putting Tabor’s music on streaming services

Juneau Afternoon: New art show celebrates the art and legacy of Eric and Pam Bealer Eric and Pam Bealer's life, art and legacy will be part of a new art show playing April 2024 at Alaska Robotics Gallery, plus singer/songwriter Barbra Lica performs live in studio, and we'll meet Kainoa Thole, a 13-year-old filmmaker whose documentary is in competition at the Hawaii International Film Festival.

Culture Rich Conversations: The Black and trans community in Alaska On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association they continue their celebration of Women’s History Month. Host Christina Michelle and her guests have an eye-opening and revealing conversation about the realities of what it means to be Black and trans in Alaska.