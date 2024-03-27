Juneau Afternoon: The Buddy Tabor Project seeks wider audiences by putting Tabor’s music on streaming services

On today’s program:
- The Buddy Tabor Project – A preview of the effort by Justin Smith, Collette Costa, and others to make the Southeast legend’s music available on streaming platforms
- An update with Betsy Longenbaugh and Ed Schoenfeld on their latest iteration of “Death with Dessert”
- Juneau Public Libraries monthly check-in
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.