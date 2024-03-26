Juneau Afternoon: New art show celebrates the art and legacy of Eric and Pam Bealer

On today’s program:
- Preview of “Keep On Pickin'” – a Juneau art show celebrating Eric and Pam Bealer running April 5 -14
- Live music and a chat with musician Barbra Lica, performing Tuesday, March 26 at the JACC
- Juneau filmmaker Kainoa Thole on acceptance in the Future Filmmakers Showcase at the Hawaii International Film Festival for his film “Kanaka Connections: HI & AK”
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.