KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: New art show celebrates the art and legacy of Eric and Pam Bealer

by

“Keep on Pickin'” poster image courtesy of Sitka Conservation Society

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 — Full Episode
Bealer Boogie Illustration (Courtesy of Sitka Conservation Society)
2004 Alaska Folk Festival poster designed by Eric Bealer (Courtesy of Sitka Conservation Society)

On today’s program:

Kainoa Thole’s previous film “Stories of My Kūpuna”

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Culture Rich Conversations - KTOO, Black Awareness Association of Juneau

Culture Rich Conversations: The Black and trans community in Alaska

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association they continue their celebration of Women’s History Month. Host Christina Michelle and her guests have an eye-opening and revealing conversation about the realities of what it means to be Black and trans in Alaska.

Juneau Afternoon: Taku Winds 'Wild West and the Gentle Flute' featuring Inga White

On today's show: A preview of "Wild West and the Gentle Flute," a Taku Winds concert from Juneau Community Bands, plus a chat with Perseverance Theatre about their 40th Annual Travel Raffle.

Juneau Afternoon: Holi Festival and Bollywood dance flash mob set for Monday, March 25 in downtown Juneau

Conversations include a chat with Nimmy Philips about the upcoming Holi Festival and Bollywood dance flash mob, a conversation with new Juneau Police Chief Derek Bos, and Debbie Fagnant previews the upcoming Family-to-Family class at NAMI Juneau.

