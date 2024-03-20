Juneau Afternoon: Holi Festival and Bollywood dance flash mob set for Monday, March 25 in downtown Juneau

On today’s program:
- A preview of the Holi Festival happening on Monday, March 25, from Spice Juneau Indian Cuisine
- Festivities begin at 8:00 p.m. outside Spice Juneau Indian Cuisine in downtown Juneau
- For the Bollywood dance flash mob, there will be a rehearsal at the Baranof Hotel on Saturday, March 23 at 5:00 p.m.
- Updates from the Juneau police department
- A chat with the new Chief of Police Derek Bos
- NAMI Juneau’s Family-to-Family class
- Classes will be held Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., beginning April 15. They will take place at 8711 Teal Street (Teal Street Center) for four weeks. A simple dinner will be provided. There is no charge for the class. Registration is available at https://www.namijuneau.org/family-to-family or call (907) 463-4251
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.