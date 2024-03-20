KTOO

Juneau Afternoon: 2024 Alaska Folk Festival to feature bluegrass legend Laurie Lewis and The Daiquiri Queens

by

Featured Guest Artist of the 49th Alaska Folk Festival Laurie Lewis (Photo credit: Irene Young)

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

  • Alaska Folk Festival preview with Andrew Heist and Hiram Henry
    • April 8-14, 2024, at Centennial Hall with dances at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center
    • Songwriter Showcase, hosted by Marian Call of Mountainside Open Mic, Saturday, April 13, at Resurrection Lutheran Church
    • Food vendors at Centennial Hall Wednesday through Sunday evenings
    • Guest Artist: Laurie Lewis and The Right Hands from Sacramento, CA
    • Guest Dance Band: The Daiquiri Queens, from Lafayette, LA
    • Guest Dance Caller: Tyler Crawford (also known as ‘T-Claw’) from Nashville, TN
    • The Alaska Folk Festival is 100% supported through membership and volunteers and is free for all to attend

  • Auke Bay 12-step recovery yoga program
    • Yoga of 12-Step Recovery is a donation-based yoga class that embodies the teachings of the 12-Step Recovery Model. This model originated with Alcoholics Anonymous and can serve anyone working through addiction recovery. With the addition of hatha yoga, you get the chance to feel teachings like surrender, inner wisdom, and compassion within your own body. These practices will include a 45-minute recovery meeting followed by a 45-minute yoga practice. These classes help build community, support recovery, and get some compassionate movement into the body.
    • Upcoming Dates:
      • Saturday, March 23
      • Saturday, April 6 & 20
      • Saturday, May 4 & 18
      • All classes are from 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at Auke Bay Yoga

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

