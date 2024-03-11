Former Juneau hospital administrator accepts plea deal

A former top-level employee at Juneau’s city-owned hospital who was accused of stealing $108,000 has accepted a plea deal.

Bradley Grigg, the former chief behavioral health officer at Bartlett Regional Hospital, pleaded guilty to a lesser felony theft charge last month, allowing him to avoid prison time.

Grigg was originally arrested in 2022 on two counts of first-degree theft after an investigation by the City and Borough of Juneau discovered he had made fraudulent travel claims and online purchases over several years. Those felony charges each carry potential jail time of up to 10 years.

Grigg worked at the hospital for four years before abruptly resigning in 2021 just hours after the resignation and firing of former CEO Rose Lawhorne.

In February, Grigg was sentenced to three years in prison with two years suspended. He received a year’s credit for house arrest and is out on probation in supervised custody.

He was also ordered to pay $108,844 in restitution.