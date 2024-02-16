Juneau Afternoon: Honoring Elizabeth Peratrovich Day through education and advocacy

Alaska Gov. Gruening signs the Anti-Discrimination Act of 1945 as O.D. Cochran, left, Elizabeth Peratrovich, Edward Anderson, Norman Walker, and Roy Peratrovich stand behind him. (Photo courtesy Alaska State Library Photo Collection, P01-3294)

Friday, February 16, 2024 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Guest host Christina Love leads a conversation with T’óok’ Xoo Háni Alicia Maryott and Michelle Demmert about the importance of education, advocacy and uplifting living heroes in honor of Elizabeth Peratrovich Day.

Juneau Afternoon Producer Bostin Christopher, guest T’óok’ Xoo Háni Alicia Maryott and guest host Christina Love (Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

HOST

Christina Love, a proud Alutiiq/Sugpiaq woman (she/her), brings her authentic voice and transformative spirit to the forefront as an internationally acclaimed speaker, educator, consultant, recovery coach, and civil and human rights activist. Born on the beautiful land of Fairbanks, hailing from the rich ancestral lands of Egegik village, and nurtured in the vibrant village of Chitina, Alaska, Christina embodies the strength and resilience of her heritage and each community that has raised her.

With a deep commitment to systems change and advocacy for marginalized/targeted populations, Christina’s journey has been shaped by her own experiences as an adult and child survivor of physical and sexual abuse, a formerly incarcerated individual in long-term recovery, and as a person who has experienced homelessness and disabilities. As an educator and storyteller, Christina focuses on the intersectionality of trauma, substance use, and mental health with a primary focus on how we heal as individuals and communities. Christina is part of leading a collective movement that works to end violence, oppression, shame, and stigma through the liberation of education, community healing, and storytelling.



Christina was recently named to the U.S. Advisory Council for the President’s Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking. which was announced this past Tuesday, February 13.



GUESTS

Michelle (Jaaghal.aat) Demmert, Tlingit, Eagle, Ḵaax̱ʼoos.hittaan (Man’s Foot) clan is an Assistant Professor in the Tribal Governance Department of the Community and Rural Development College. In the recent past, she was the Law and Policy Director at the Alaska Native Women’s Resource Center, served as the appointed Chief Judge for the Tulalip Tribes, and was the elected Chief Justice for the Central Council Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska. While the Chief Justice for her tribe, she served as the co-chair of the National Congress of American Indians’ Violence Against Women Task Force.

Professor Demmert has devoted her legal career to advancing improvements and practices in tribal courts and has also worked in various capacities to advance domestic violence protections for women and children. She is an appointed Commissioner to the Not Invisible Act Commission and is on the 9th Circuit Tribal Advisory Ad Hoc Committee. She has testified to Congress regarding legislation and current issues affecting women and children.

Professor Demmert is a graduate of the University of Washington withd her Juris Doctorate and Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. She actively engaged in the Alaska commercial fishing industry for salmon, herring roe, and halibut prior to her practice of law.



T’óok’ Xoo Háni Alicia Maryott was born and raised in Dzantik’i Heeni (Juneau, AK), where she makes her home. She is Stó꞉lō and Tlingít/Kaagwaantaan and a child of the Lukaax̱.ádi. She has spent her career and postsecondary journey in education and social services, focusing on culturally centered, relational practices. Alicia works as a Johnson O’Malley Education Counselor for Tlingít and Haida Central Council and enjoys studying ethnobotany at UAF.

Guest Host Christina Love hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.