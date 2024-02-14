KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: Orpheus Project, Juneau STEAM Coalition, Nordic Film Festival, and NAMI Juneau

by

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Culture Rich Conversations Host Christina Michelle at the mic in Studio 2K at KTOO(Cheryl Snyder/KTOO)

Culture Rich Conversations: Black love, part two

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, they celebrate Black History Month by giving us part two of last week’s discussion about Black love! Host Christina Michelle and her guests are back to wrap things up!

Juneau Afternoon: Perseverance set to open "Indecent" by Paul Vogel, plus upcoming workshops from 49 Writers

Conversations today: A look at playwright Paula Vogel's theatre past in Juneau plus Perseverance's upcoming production of Vogel's "Indecent" plus 49 Writers on a Juneau retreat and upcoming workshops.

Juneau Afternoon: Mudrooms "Stepping in it," Juneau Piano Series upcoming concerts, and Tlingit & Haida's Human Trafficking community awareness event

Conversations today: The next Mudrooms live storytelling event theme is "Stepping in it," The Juneau Piano Series presents two concerts over the coming week and Tlingit and Haida is hosting Human Trafficking Awareness, on February 19

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications