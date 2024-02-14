Juneau Afternoon: Orpheus Project, Juneau STEAM Coalition, Nordic Film Festival, and NAMI Juneau

On today’s program:
- Orpheus Project’s “Conflict and Compassion: Hope for a World in Turmoil” plays February 17 and 18 in Juneau
- Juneau STEAM Coalition’s “Curious Unleashed” set for Monday, February 26
- The Nordic Film Festival from the Sons of Norway continues at the Gold Town on February 21 and 24
- NAMI Juneau hosts the “Family and Friends Seminar” on Saturday, February 17
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.