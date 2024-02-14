Juneau Afternoon: Orpheus Project, Juneau STEAM Coalition, Nordic Film Festival, and NAMI Juneau

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon .

Culture Rich Conversations: Black love, part two On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, they celebrate Black History Month by giving us part two of last week’s discussion about Black love! Host Christina Michelle and her guests are back to wrap things up!

Juneau Afternoon: Perseverance set to open "Indecent" by Paul Vogel, plus upcoming workshops from 49 Writers Conversations today: A look at playwright Paula Vogel's theatre past in Juneau plus Perseverance's upcoming production of Vogel's "Indecent" plus 49 Writers on a Juneau retreat and upcoming workshops.