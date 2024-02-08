Dumping trash is about to get more expensive in Juneau

Household garbage fees in Juneau will soon go up by almost 9%, beginning on March 1. Meanwhile, rates for disposing of metal will rise sharply, with the minimum charge spiking from $40 to $110.

Waste Management is the private company that owns Juneau’s only landfill. Patrick McCarthy, a spokesperson for the company, said in an email that increases in operational and transportation costs led to the price hikes.

Waste Management has not posted the new prices on its website. McCarthy said they are handing out flyers with the new rates at the dump.

Jesse Hay owns a landscaping business in Juneau. He said he wants answers about why the costs have increased so dramatically — like, whether the landfill’s dwindling capacity has anything to do with it. The landfill is only projected to last another 20 years.

“The life expectancy of the landfill is definitely a consideration. If that is the case, then, you know, come out and say it,” he said. “Get in front of this and say, ‘Hey, look, this is why we’re doing it. This is what our long-term plan is.’”

Hay said the rise in dump costs will affect his customers. Come March, the minimum charge for household garbage and construction debris will rise to more than $150.

He’s also worried that changes at the dump will cause more illegal dumping around town. Just over a year ago, Waste Management nearly tripled its minimum disposal charge, while also cutting back on its hours. Residents can now dispose of their trash for just four hours on Saturdays.

“I understand that business costs have gone up, but when is enough, enough?” he said. “I mean sooner or later, people are just going to start throwing their trash on the side of the road and letting the city or the state deal with it.”

City Manager Katie Koester said the city can’t control Waste Management’s rates. But she said that the city has seen a rise in illegal dumping since last year’s price increase — and she’s concerned that the coming rate hike will only compound the issue.