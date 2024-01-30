WATCH: Gov. Mike Dunleavy delivers State of the State address

Gov. Mike Dunleavy is scheduled to deliver the annual State of the State address to the Alaska Legislature in Juneau on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

This will be Dunleavy’s sixth State of the State address.

The event was rescheduled from Monday evening to allow guests and state commissioners time to arrive. High winds in Juneau prevented at least one flight arriving from Anchorage from landing on Monday.

You can also watch live Gavel Alaska coverage of Dunleavy’s speech on KTOO 360TV or listen to your local public radio station.