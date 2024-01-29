Dunleavy’s State of the State rescheduled for Tuesday as high winds keep flights out of Juneau

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s annual State of the State address has been postponed until 7 p.m. Tuesday. It was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday.

“Due to weather related flight delays in Juneau, state of the state guests and commissioners will not be able to arrive in time for the state of the state address that was scheduled for this evening,” the governor’s communications director, Jeff Turner, said in a statement.

State House and Senate leaders agreed to postpone the speech by a day, he said.

Wet, windy weather in Juneau on Monday led to flight delays, with a morning Alaska Airlines flight returning to Anchorage after failing to land. Several earlier flights were delayed or canceled. Winds were reported at roughly 30 mph at Juneau’s airport through much of Monday, with some gusts topping 50 mph.