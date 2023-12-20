KTOO

Health | Juneau

New SEARHC urgent care opens in the Mendenhall Valley

by

SEARHC’s new health care facility includes an urgent care. (Yvonne Krumrey/KTOO)

In Juneau, it can be hard to get health care quickly — until this week, there were only two urgent cares in town.

So when SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium opened a new one Tuesday, it was busy right away. 

“We haven’t even been open the full day, and we’ve seen over 20 patients this morning,” said SEARHC’s Martin Benning.

Benning said the organization was eager to get this urgent care open because their other location by Twin Lakes is often full. 

“We opened urgent care at Mountainside Urgent Care two years ago because our community needs assessment showed that urgent care services was underserved in Juneau,” he said. “And very quickly, it was over capacity.”

The new facility is at SEARHC’s campus in the Mendenhall Valley, by Safeway. Starting in January, services at the campus will include primary care, pediatrics, behavioral health, optometry and more.

While SEARHC is Alaska Native-run, the organization has been serving all Juneau residents for a few years. 

“Our board of directors has been very clear that our mission and our vision of what we’re trying to accomplish as an organization is to serve all,” Benning said. “So that’s what we do.”

Yvonne Krumrey

Local News Reporter, KTOO

Juneau is built on hidden and assumed layers of power and access, influencing how we interact with identity, with the law and with each other. I bring you stories of the gaps in access to power, and those who are working to close those gaps.

Support Local News with Your Donation

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications