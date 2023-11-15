Juneau Afternoon: Juneau World Affairs Council, NAMI Juneau, Juneau Gastineau Rotary, and UAS Tidal Echoes

On today’s program:
- Juneau World Affairs Council Blueprints for a More Modern U.S. Diplomatic Service’ with Ambassador Dan Smith happening on Wednesday, November 15
- NAMI Juneau Virtual Auction this week and 3rd annual Survivors of Suicide Loss Luncheon on Saturday, November 18
- Juneau Gastineau Rotary annual fundraiser is this Friday, November 17
- Preview of UAS Tidal Echoes
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.